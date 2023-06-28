Chaos at airports as 800+ flights canceled ahead of July 4th weekend

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney breaks down the travel meltdown across the country as thousands of flights are canceled and the airlines point the finger at the FAA.

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live