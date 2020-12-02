Cuomo to meet with Trump over New York travel bans

More
The New York governor and the president are expected to discuss the ban placed on the state preventing travelers from participating in TSA-trusted traveler programs.
0:55 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuomo to meet with Trump over New York travel bans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"The New York governor and the president are expected to discuss the ban placed on the state preventing travelers from participating in TSA-trusted traveler programs. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"68940468","title":"Cuomo to meet with Trump over New York travel bans","url":"/Travel/video/cuomo-meet-trump-york-travel-bans-68940468"}