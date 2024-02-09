Drug makers grilled on Capitol Hill for high prescription drug prices

CEOs from Johnson and Johnson, Merck, and Bristol Meyers testified on Capitol Hill Thursday as senators demanded answers on the high price of prescription medications.

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live