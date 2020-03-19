Las Vegas airport tower shuts down amid COVID-19 concerns

The air traffic control tower has been temporarily closed because of a report that one worker may be infected with the novel coronavirus.
0:12 | 03/19/20

Transcript for Las Vegas airport tower shuts down amid COVID-19 concerns

