-
Now Playing: Americans stuck around the world amid coronavirus chaos
-
Now Playing: Chaos in the skies as fear grows surrounding the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Traveling during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Anxieties high as Americans rush home before travel restrictions
-
Now Playing: Americans overseas scramble to return home following travel ban announcement
-
Now Playing: Americans rush home ahead of European travel ban
-
Now Playing: JetBlue passenger tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Airlines workout how travel ban will impact operations
-
Now Playing: Here's how climate change is thinning out ice and threatening baby seals
-
Now Playing: How airlines are reassuring travelers as coronavirus spreads
-
Now Playing: Rare glimpse at harp seal pups in Canada
-
Now Playing: Uber offers new technology to text 911 directly
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship docks as thousands are tested for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How to best plan for spring break in the wake of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Man snorkels with group of sharks
-
Now Playing: Tips to reduce health risks taking public transit
-
Now Playing: Trump, Pence meet with airline CEOs
-
Now Playing: 1st look at Disney's new attraction, ‘Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway’
-
Now Playing: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction debuts at Walt Disney World