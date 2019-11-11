-
Now Playing: Record cold moves in for millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: Plane slides off runway in Chicago due to icy conditions: Officials
-
Now Playing: New details on when to book holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Deadly Porsche crash
-
Now Playing: New rideshare, taxi rules lead to travel nightmares at airports
-
Now Playing: You could win at trip to Puerto Vallarta!
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm moves 100-year-old ship on Niagara Falls
-
Now Playing: Going down under to explore New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Boeing CEO faces Congress on anniversary of 1st 737 Max crash
-
Now Playing: Severe storms in Dallas
-
Now Playing: Test pilot’s messages suggest Boeing knew of 737 Max issues
-
Now Playing: Duo makes history with first all-women spacewalk
-
Now Playing: FAA conducting tests on airplane evacuations
-
Now Playing: FAA tests new emergency evacuation standards
-
Now Playing: Pilot on last flight gives wings to toddler traveling internationally for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Here's your chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse
-
Now Playing: Passengers protest after cruise line denies refunds
-
Now Playing: Airplane dangles upside down after crashing into ski lift wires
-
Now Playing: You can run the only organized private island 5K in the world
-
Now Playing: Travel Mom shares how to save big on your grown-up getaway