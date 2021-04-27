-
Now Playing: Europe may welcome American travelers this summer
-
Now Playing: Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Europe soon
-
Now Playing: American travelers to be allowed to visit European countries this summer
-
Now Playing: Domestic travel is on the rise as camping and RV travel still remain popular amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Demand for rental cars soars
-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket avoids close call with space junk
-
Now Playing: NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: How soon can you take a flight after being fully vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: Iceland’s active volcano becomes a tourist hotspot
-
Now Playing: Maldives offers COVID-19 vaccines to tourists on vacation
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ rover captures historic flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: Learn from two NASA engineers about how they sent both a rover and helicopter to Mars
-
Now Playing: Deadly crash involving Tesla driverless car
-
Now Playing: CDC report suggests it's safer to keep middle seats open on planes
-
Now Playing: New study: Open middle seats on planes reduce exposure
-
Now Playing: Disneyland Resort reveals sneak peek at new Marvel Avengers Campus
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to fly right now?
-
Now Playing: Better Business Bureau warns travelers of fraudulent sites