Report on Boeing cites ‘culmination’ of failures

More
ABC News’ Gio Benitez details a new congressional report putting the blame on Boeing and the FAA for two deadly 737 MAX plane crashes
2:21 | 09/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Report on Boeing cites ‘culmination’ of failures

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"ABC News’ Gio Benitez details a new congressional report putting the blame on Boeing and the FAA for two deadly 737 MAX plane crashes","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"73062079","title":"Report on Boeing cites ‘culmination’ of failures","url":"/Travel/video/report-boeing-cites-culmination-failures-73062079"}