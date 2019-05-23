Transcript for She's so fly: Mother inspires next generation of pilots

There are more than 40000 flights a day in the US but the chances of seeing a female pilot. Less than one intent. 1003002. Inches across threatening deserts you press tag. This captain this mother is helping change that statistic how. I'm David Herman let's get you up to speed. I I guess Phil for a flight. Wendy Rex and a delta captain has been in the cockpit for nearly three decades a rarity when she started and even today some make a comment. That is not to say while we're or all pled like everybody else directions co pilot on this flight another woman is 46. In a business were only 7% of pilots are women it's rare to find two at the controls the same time telling us the up preflight checklists for us but the first officer is not just any woman pilot. Listen. She is Rex and his daughter Kelly. Evening ladies went and months ahead. Tiny this they're no where you wire. And I thank you. Grandfather started it all at northwest now delta. And the girls were told early. They could go flying. They handed us the keys to the air. I other parents with hulking let your children. Fly airplanes hail and high school I think what I'd much rather given the keys the airplane. Then angle with their friends only at night. Parties at you know driving a car but it really is and it. But serious business evident in windy and Kelly's first flight together. It was not routine. I definitely think that it's okay yeah. That it had the ultimate goal. Smoke seeping into the cockpit of their Boeing 767. With a 158 passengers on board. They decide to declare an emergency and returned safely to New York. Or working two crew members and your captain first acts or dispute Jack. The first time I'd seen her flying at Delta Airlines and she was and yes. The pride in her daughters is evident. Hoping that their story can inspire a new more female generation of pilots. Young girls I don't act that they don't they don't think of it facility is it based if they start thinking about that as an option. Then and we'll have we'll have more. I'm David Curley and now you're up to speed.

