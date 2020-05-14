Can we socially distance on airplanes?

More
ABC News’ Gio Benitez on growing calls for the government to mandate safer skies during the pandemic.
3:14 | 05/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can we socially distance on airplanes?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"ABC News’ Gio Benitez on growing calls for the government to mandate safer skies during the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"70671391","title":"Can we socially distance on airplanes?","url":"/Travel/video/socially-distance-airplanes-70671391"}