Transcript for 11-year-old Girl Scout killed by a falling tree

I'm Christine good will it can't cook Indiana the very cunning sheriff's office tells me. That happened about a mile from this and drinks here a tree fell on four people. Two adults and two young girls he killed eleven year old Isabel Meyer they're all here for summer camp. This property is owned by the girl scouts of southwest Indiana you're closed yesterday and again today. It's not apparent whether they'll real thing for the rest of summer. The sheriff calling this a freak accidents in Perry county I'm Christine good bully for ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.