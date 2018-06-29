12-year-old boy mowing lawn gets business boost after complaint to police

More
The neighbor called police to report the boy accidentally cut grass on their property.
1:58 | 06/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12-year-old boy mowing lawn gets business boost after complaint to police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56271521,"title":"12-year-old boy mowing lawn gets business boost after complaint to police","duration":"1:58","description":"The neighbor called police to report the boy accidentally cut grass on their property.","url":"/US/video/12-year-boy-mowing-lawn-business-boost-complaint-56271521","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.