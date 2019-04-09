Transcript for 127 military construction projects put on hold to fund border wall

Next to the move by president trump to divert billions from the Pentagon from the military. To build this border wall tonight the list is now out where that money is coming from and ABC's Mary Bruce is pouring through. Tonight the Pentagon's revealing its putting 127. Military projects on hold a three up three point six billion dollars for the president's border while. We think by the end of next year which will be. Sometime right after the election actually but with a look at how close to 500 miles of wall which will be. Complete. To build the while the Pentagon is now cutting almost 400 million dollars from efforts to rebuild military sites in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico over forty million dollars from Camp Lejeune. And 160 million dollars for projects at West Point. The president initially promised Mexico would pay for the whole thing. When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall that's what I mean Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer tweeting it is a slap in the face to the members of the armed forces who serve our country. The Donald Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding. To boost his own ego. Trump insists his wall is already well under way but so far there has been know what new construction. 062 miles of existing barrier has been refurbished. The money from the Pentagon is projected to build 175. Miles far short of the 500 the president promises to deliver. All right so let's get to Mary Bruce. Live in Washington tonight a merry president's move to transfer that money from the Pentagon is already being challenged in court tonight. What they did the president is going around congress here in its power of the person this fight is big in the courts for months but you'll or call the president won a key victory in the Supreme Court earlier this summer allowing him to spend this money now. While that legal battle continues.

