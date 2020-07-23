Transcript for Another 1.4 million workers filed jobless claims

Comic emergency millions of Americans facing a new crisis. With the latest weekly jobless numbers out this morning the extra 600 dollars unemployment benefits so many are getting every week are about to run out. Republicans in congress are nowhere near a deal to extend the near Everest joins us now from Washington with more on this side of the story good morning Mary. They get a good morning while this pandemic is taking a rising to pull on the job market we've just learned at one point four million Americans applied. For unemployment last week that's higher. Than expected and economists 25 million Americans have been receiving this extra 600 dollar a week payment. That though is about tech and unless Washington. Can act and right now congress is divided Democrats want to see this 600 dollar week check continue while Republicans want to reduce it perhaps. Closer to 400 dollars a week they argue that this extra money actually dis incentivizes Americans to go back to work. Now there was some talk you're viewing a short term extension. We are told that is simply not going to happen.

