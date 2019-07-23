$140 million of meth found in van that crashed into police cars

More
"This would be one of the easiest drugs busts the New South Wales Police has ever made," a police official said.
1:43 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $140 million of meth found in van that crashed into police cars
This would they want easy stroke plus Boston is so falls places and my incredible absolutely right. It's an exceptional said the circumstances that brings us here tonight and this Phil in this person has put this 26 year old brew element. Has certainly had a very very bad guy. Pressing the police vehicles that an anti drugs on board to ease somewhat on the gulf and his exceptional citizen concerns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"\"This would be one of the easiest drugs busts the New South Wales Police has ever made,\" a police official said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64503310","title":"$140 million of meth found in van that crashed into police cars","url":"/US/video/140-million-meth-found-van-crashed-police-cars-64503310"}