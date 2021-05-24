149 arrested at birthday party that drew thousands

More
At least 149 people were arrested in Huntington Beach after a birthday party invitation went viral on social media and drew "unruly crowds," according to police.
0:29 | 05/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 149 arrested at birthday party that drew thousands
California nearly a 150 people have been arrested after chaos at a birthday celebration 2500 people showed up. For the party in Huntington Beach after a promotional social media went viral. People threw rocks and bottles as police tried to break it up. Police are trying to determine a motive after a mass shooting at a house party in southern New Jersey two people were killed. And it dozens were wounded when someone opened fire from the woods some guests say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between rival groups no arrests have been reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"At least 149 people were arrested in Huntington Beach after a birthday party invitation went viral on social media and drew \"unruly crowds,\" according to police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77868572","title":"149 arrested at birthday party that drew thousands","url":"/US/video/149-arrested-birthday-party-drew-thousands-77868572"}