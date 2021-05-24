Transcript for 149 arrested at birthday party that drew thousands

California nearly a 150 people have been arrested after chaos at a birthday celebration 2500 people showed up. For the party in Huntington Beach after a promotional social media went viral. People threw rocks and bottles as police tried to break it up. Police are trying to determine a motive after a mass shooting at a house party in southern New Jersey two people were killed. And it dozens were wounded when someone opened fire from the woods some guests say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between rival groups no arrests have been reported.

