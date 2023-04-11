There have been 15 mass shootings in the month of April alone: Report

ABC News' Faith Abubey joins from Louisville, Kentucky, where five were murdered in a mass shooting at a bank.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live