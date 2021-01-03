-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women
-
Now Playing: The history behind Women’s History Month
-
Now Playing: The Biden administration’s crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo facing calls to resign
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: New Jersey firefighters rescue deer that got stuck in fence
-
Now Playing: Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Prince Philip moved to different hospital
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets emergency use authorization
-
Now Playing: Connecticut man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at 4 ambulance facilities
-
Now Playing: Flooding sparks rescues, evacuations for seniors
-
Now Playing: Third COVID vaccine ships out today
-
Now Playing: Police investigating fraternity pledge death
-
Now Playing: Severe weather across the Southeast
-
Now Playing: Doctor under fire for attending virtual court from operating room
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods breaks silence after crash
-
Now Playing: Biden's COVID-19 relief package faces tough road in Senate
-
Now Playing: Heavy downpour causes flash flooding in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment