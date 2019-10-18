15-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert

More
A missing 15-year-old girl in North Carolina has been found after an Amber Alert was issued earlier in the day.
0:35 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 15-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert
From. From. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"A missing 15-year-old girl in North Carolina has been found after an Amber Alert was issued earlier in the day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66367971","title":"15-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert","url":"/US/video/15-year-girl-found-safe-amber-alert-66367971"}