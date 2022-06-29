2 new lava flows in Hawaii’s Mauna Loa

Scientists have observed two new lava flows out of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, the first eruption from the world’s largest active volcano in nearly 40 years.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live