2-year-old girl dies after dad leaves her in car during triple-digit heat: Police

The father was running errands with his daughter, and when he returned home Tuesday afternoon, he allegedly knowingly left the 2-year-old in the car, Marana Police Capt. Tim Brunenkant told ABC News.

July 11, 2024

