Transcript for 21 states in "red zone" seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

This morning authorities say cove in nineteen is killing one American every minute and a half. As deaths surge across the US. We are still seeing significant outbreaks occurring from birthday parties. Graduation party is family reunions. The corona virus task force now identifying so called red zone's urging 21 states with major outbreaks to put more restrictions in place. With concern moving from the sun belt north but this morning the president seemingly driving a new wedged between the White House and the task forge he's got this high approval rating still. Why don't and I have a high approval rating voicing frustration about doctor Anthony fat she's growing popularity while once again Italian hydroxy Clark Quinn as a treatment for cove it. Doesn't seem to be too popular you know why because I recommend it when I recommend something. They like to say don't use it. Found she not mincing words about the president's recommendation. The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials. That have looked at the efficacy of hydroxy color Quinn have indicated that it is not effective in corona virus disease. The doctor also responding to trans recent re tweet that accused patsy of misleading the public I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances. One of the nation's largest teachers union now seen it will support teachers' strikes in areas that reopened classrooms without adequate safety measures some school districts in California State parents are skipping signing kids up for school altogether we're down about 8%. Why more costly in her kindergarten enrollment. In New York schools have until Friday to come up with a plan for the year the state managing to control a surge in the spring. But as summer drags on growing concern about people ignoring social distancing guidelines. Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an investigation into this concert in the Hamptons. The headliner at the teen smokers now potentially facing civil fines and a potential for criminal liability meanwhile Major League Baseball is facing another setback. We all want to played but always with LC Ian. In the primary. This is making of that. More games postponed the Miami Marlins season is suspended until at least this weekend. As thirteen outbreak grows with seventeen players now infected. But new progress is being made on a vaccine to companies may Dern and now Pfizer are beginning large scale trials after just months. That's not happened before in human history as far as we can tell in the developed world so an incredible achievement it is very credible. That we could have attends the high tens of millions of doses of FDA authorized or approved vaccine. This year. And sports narrower than eighteen and tell players opting out of the attorney spoke while teaching because the corona virus concerns sixth later on the New England Patriots alone. There may and think yeah.

