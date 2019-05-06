Transcript for 22 indicted on heroin, fentanyl drug trafficking charges with link to Mexican cartel

Newer du 22 people are facing drug charges in the Bronx after investigators seized 23 kilos of fentanyl. In a huge bust of those arrests are the results of the twenty month investigation dubbed operation getting paid. Authorities say one suspect is a Mexican drug dealer with ties to a major cartel. In addition to fentanyl thousands of packets of heroin and assault rifle and 100 navy nine rounds of ammo were recovered. The Bronx district attorney says her office will pursue anyone in the narcotics trade who values money over human life. We will never stopped trying to stop the flow of these drugs. And NDO peel it epidemic. Has stolen whole from so many people here in the Bronx. Prosecutors say two of the defendants visited drug treatment centers possibly to recruit heroin users or sellers. They say the suspects are linked to several drug overdoses in the Bronx.

