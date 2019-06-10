Transcript for 24-year-old arrested in violent homeless murders in NYC

The man who police say one and a deadly Rampage in Chinatown remains in police custody this morning for homeless people brutally killed with a metal pipes. Eyewitness News reporter Diana rock for joining us live from Chinatown with the latest Diana. Tony and this is horrible and brutal attack that 24 year old suspect remains in police custody this morning here at that briefing although he has not yet been formally charged police think he is homeless this is Randy. Rodriguez Santos he was locked from the precinct yesterday take a hospital for a psych evaluation. It was around 2 AM Saturday police got a call the homeless man being assaulted with a fifteen pound pipe it to Bowery street in Chinatown. When they responded they found in 83 year old Asian male deceased and another victim in critical condition. -- a search of the area they found three more victims all dead from severe head trauma Rodriguez Santos was found nearby taking. Capacity almost immediately police say he does have fourteen prior arrests alive in Chinatown. I'm Diane office. I think this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.