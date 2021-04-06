Transcript for Does the 2nd Amendment have racist roots?

Tomorrow marks national gun violence awareness day amid an ongoing crisis of gun violence in this country of course a second amendment's right to bear arms has been. Long cherished and long contested in this country but what's origin of that amendment Andy isn't right to gun ownership equal among all races. Those are questions and Carol Anderson a professor of African American studies at Emory university in Atlanta explores in her new book the second. Race and guns in a fatally unequal America professor very good daddy on the show. Yeah he's bringing in net here no stranger to reading about some hot button issues your previous folks dissected topics like white rage and targeted voter suppression but what inspired you to take this closer look at guns in the role of race in the Second Amendment. It was curator Orlando steel. Who has a Latvian cool little matters least who have a license to hearing where an illegal weapon. And and he informed the police officer using me in Ari guidelines the house armed it. Here you have a black man Ichiro. Jordan no other reasons and or not he's brandishing. Now that he's threatening anyone but recently hasn't gone and in Harry virtually silenced. We just an accident caused jurors asked Jim African Americans second amendment rights and that question is sent me on this is not. And you explore their roots in the Second Amendment which reads a well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state the right to other people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. You argue that the amendment was born out of racism and sheer slave rebellions and was quote engineered to deny the rights of African Americans since its inception. How do you make that case. I may she's looking at what was happening in the crafting the constitution. And didn't crack the Asian conventions particularly the one in Virginia. So in cresting of the US constitution. You have many how are 08 southern states weighing in demanding protection of slavery in the US constitution. As payoff Clinton and being willing to sign onto this thing the United States of America need to you know what's in the minutes. That really isn't out liar who need look at the rest of those rats. Where the right to not have a we're gonna be any of these agencies that write to us the mayor's trial. The right to free speech directed the murder rest and he got us want to go right to a well regulated militia what are security at this eight. Given that out wire that history that you just outlined here I'm curious to get your response to. Harvard law professor Randall Kennedy who reviewed your book and New York Times and he wrote to your claims quote significantly. Overstate the role of race in the amendments development actually points to other scholars huge an instance since suggested an editor potentially abusive federal militia was a major factor in the push for the Second Amendment what's your response that criticism that he overstated the role of racier. Breaks news this council at this time this is why are you on our. They're the reason why this is why couldn't bear the Atlantic. Twenty years were Atlantic sleep street. This is why didn't have the fugitive slaves cross and the role of the militia in the shop was well slave revolts. We also had a better mirrors an unbalanced. The militia being there it. To block. She Erie or to prevent foreign invasions. But what they knew at that time was that the militia could not really due neck and worked. And get Kennedy talking about the feared. The fear of the standing army. Where a viable feared that was there I've discusses. In the double. Also discuss. We but 1947. When we get the national security act. The US has created the Department of Defense. And hasn't really gotten rid of that fear a standing army what we haven't gotten rid however is the fear of black people. And that denial of their basic rights. And exclusive cause serious ones. That happens the Second Amendment born out of how we control black people. I just quickly in the last time that we have here wanna get your assessment of course president Biden visited Tulsa Oklahoma to mark the 100 anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre a moment in history that's been long overlooked along with countless others you say that anti blackness as German so much of our history in your opinion measured the progress in terms of race relations in this country miniscule. Or meaningful. We're still in struggle. On Whitney's state insurrection. Capital that was based on the big laugh that you have. Does people in the city's voting illegally voted so it wasn't black people exercise their voting rights. Snow and white mop up capital to try to overturn an election. And you get no real significant at least spy on congress to Iraq to immigration are black we'll auction rights to vote. Still it is still have our unmask these items niece the O'Hare massive equities. Or. We're getting there but if it's going to change doing a lot of heavy lifting and a lot of room to earn. And NCR backlash against students' telling you with these bands or. Those 1619. Practically these bands on it teaching at a critical race theory I'm with these bans or under. Acknowledging the role sleep Marie. In the United States of America. Professor Carol Anderson we thank you so much for joining us tonight and a reminder that her new book the second race and guns in a fatally un equal America is available now.

