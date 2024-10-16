3 teens on the run after escaping detention center

Officials are looking for three 17-year-olds, Shawn Rider, Matthew Rosser and Devon Peters, who escaped the Shasta County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live