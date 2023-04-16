4 people dead after shooting at birthday party

Police said at least four people were killed and 28 others injured when a shooting broke out at a crowded birthday party in a small rural Alabama town on Saturday.

April 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live