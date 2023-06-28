4 more suspects charged in deadliest US smuggling attempt

The Justice Department announced more charges against the suspects involved in last year's incident where dozens of people were found in a sweltering tractor.

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live