Transcript for A 46-year manhunt comes to an end in New Mexico

A manhunt in New Mexico is over after 46. Years. The FBI arrested a fugitive convicted for shooting and injuring at Denver cop he later escaped from a Colorado prison. We'll decades later that same cop help track him down but some unexpected help ABC's planes and Dell has more. This morning Lou we saw Archuleta a fugitive on the run for nearly five decades is back behind bars thanks to an ex cop who never quit. I made him a project I'm united I've been tracking this guy from 46 years. In 1971. Darrow cinquanta was a 21 year old rookie Denver cop 1 morning he spots Archuleta who would recently escaped from a prison camp in California. I get another car he was pulling a gun and I was pretty close to he level beg gun and shot he takes off and runs it we didn't have radios he came out of the car. So I had to crawled of the car and get in and call for help. Cinquanta survived and eventually wrote a book about his police career on the cover the uniform he wore the day he was shot. Archuleta was eventually caught in Mexico. Got a hold of an American Consulate. Told a Miami I shot a cup in Denver gave me the hell out of here you play and that's how we got him back. But in 1974 he escaped again over the years cinquanta never gave up on the case even after retiring in 1990 and becoming a private die. I contacted all the main players and Maine people around him trying to get some way to give a month. And on June 24. I get a phone call this person says you know. But in thinking about it Nauman prominent tell you where your guy is to shut him out of the blue you get out of who have. Cinquanta alerted the FBI and local police and Wednesday Archuleta now 77 years old. Was arrested at a home in New Mexico. Palace that fields and know that he's back in custody dissatisfied and I don't know about the word closure. You know I don't know them that kind of a person them goods it's very satisfying that I got Amaya bragging rights that I did get him. We have done here to chase was everything. Now cinquanta admits he may have been just so we've bit obsessed with this case but he says it's hard not to take it personal. When someone is trying to kill you. Diane. Understandable claim isn't a movie is so what happens Archuleta now. Damn right at a Hollywood Archuleta will now be extradited. From New Mexico back here to Colorado to face a whole host of charges including escape and her I clay and send LE appreciated thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.