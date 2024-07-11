5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 7 hours: Omaha police

Juanita Pinon, the child’s foster mother, has been charged with child abuse by neglect, resulting in death.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live