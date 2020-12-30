Transcript for $600 stimulus checks begin to roll out via direct deposit or mail

And if you make less than 75000. Dollars a year you may be waking up to some extra cash in your bank account. 600 dollar Coleman relief payments when out overnight via direct deposit and paper checks are going out today. Those payments come after senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked two separate attempts from democratic senators to try to boost those payments up to 2000 dollars. A president trump. Lasted that move on Twitter saying that unless Republicans have a death wish they must approve 2000 dollar payments asap 600 is not enough. White House correspondent Rachel Scott joins me now from war. Rachel let's not often we see the president and Democrats of trying to work together on a goal here is there's still a chance and increasing. The amount of those direct payments even if they were not already. Kabul right now. It is deadlocked in congress so the house that are you pass the measure to boost those. Stimulus checks since 2000 dollars you hear the president's demands saying that his party is not doing enough that they need to get that job done today. Mitch McConnell introduced a bill of his own and it doesn't include those 2000 dollars stimulus checks. But he also tied it to a lot of un related items that the president has been demanding for for a month so you have this. Committee on the air to investigate election fried you have a social media limitations on companies of the president believes are biased against him. Democrats are calling those unrelated items. Poison pills they will not vote for them. And so essentially right now with McConnell bill or it's nothing at all they cannot think those items out of there are less McConnell does it himself. So right now it is a complete and total stalemate. As of right now Americans can expect to receive a 600 dollar stimulus checks that he makes 75000 dollars or Alaska but any hope for those 2000 dollars in the shacks right now. This could completely deadlocked Diane and Rachel I realizes it is a longer conversation not one we look at the bill itself there are tons of things in there that don't relate. Jacoby in nineteen now obviously Republicans are accusing or rather Democrats accusing Mitch McConnell in the same in his proposal for the 2000 dollar checks. Sentinel Washington casino if you look at me talk to people you just look on Twitter there's history a lot of frustration. From the public about these things kind of sneaking in to legislation about something so specific. Is this just the way that things have to get done what's the sense there. Yeah how will I mean look at this you have a congress that most the time can not get on the same page about anything this stimulus package. Took more than six months for lawmakers to push thrill the defense bill that they worked together every single year that they passed for nearly six year sixty years the president. Indeed so that they're now gonna have to try and override the president on that. This is a congress that has just. Bin walked in so much stalemate. That there is really. A little room here to get things done so what you have seen is that lawmakers try and hide different un related items to these bills to get their demands or requests through because they feel like it's the only way that they can actually do it. Before the end of the year. The bottom line here though for a lot of Republicans it's really just an issue of spending it's not that they don't. Necessarily believe Americans don't need the relief they are really worried about the deficit and they don't want to continue to increase this price tag spend billions and billions of dollars to send out these 2000 dollar checks to Americans and then plunged America further into debt. An array China that some industries were able to keep paying employees. After they got that first relief package they've and many of them at least laid off those employees when the programs expired. How does this package help to hopefully keep people in their jobs. Yeah and you know Diane we have heard from so many small business owners many of them who had to lay off their staff some of them. Glad to personally pay their staffs of digging trying keep some employment and that can help their families and keep food on the table. So this does is that net paycheck protection program heat. Over 280 billion dollars will now be going to be small businesses it's really a lifeline to let these business owners can keep their staff. On the payroll and lawmakers also tried to tighten some of those restrictions and there you may have remember the last time around. We sobbed in companies we sock Kanye West is Ashton lined get a PPP alone. It's like to nix a lot of that this time around so that the people that really need these out as many small businesses that are really fueling our economy can help their employees and can help their workers and help their failings I am so important Rachel Scott from DC thanks Rachel thanks.

