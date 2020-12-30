-
Now Playing: Treasury Department begins to deliver stimulus checks
-
Now Playing: Direct deposits arriving from COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: Trump warns GOP after McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus payments
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK approves Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: NYPD plans to upgrade charges against woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft
-
Now Playing: New details arise in Andre Hill shooting as police report is released
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam: Public figures who died in 2020
-
Now Playing: Police were warned about Nashville bomber over a year ago
-
Now Playing: New Year's storms on the move across country
-
Now Playing: Hospital chief speaks on what US can expect from new COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: US reports 1st case of UK COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: Man tells his grandparents ‘I’m gay’ over the phone as he holds back tears
-
Now Playing: Facial recognition arrest in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: ‘Kids News Now: New Year’s Edition’
-
Now Playing: How George Floyd’s death in police custody led to a racial reckoning across the US
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: The resiliency of the human spirit shines bright