6th officer relieved of duty after death of Tyre Nichols

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports from Memphis, Tennessee, with the latest on the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live