Transcript for 70 major wildfires burning across 10 states

But we begin with the wildfires in the west where at least seventy major fires are now burning across ten states. In California nearly four million acres have already burned this year and in northern California the governor has declared a state of emergency. Arcane or whitworth is there. Overnight homes and structures incinerated. Nearly 80000. People told to evacuate. Out of control wildfires raging throughout northern California and here resembling an erupting volcano. Dissolved fire turning deadly. It's what a sudden heart related. Come agreed today to say we've had three deaths. In Sonoma and Napa county nearly 70000. Acres burned so far with drought conditions. Home after home health came to link its. Seen his hospital forced to evacuate all of its patients for the second time in a month. Hardest part is number one price. Keep them from future. James Aiken for rescued after a burning car blocked her skate through the US that's coming just bitterly. Christmas. So lucky to be alive with parts of California at tinderbox images of destruction showing just how miraculous these survival stories are. The band sitting right here behind me two firefighters they've been working for 48 straight hours. The army and the final with a home right now this kind of contact moment for. Fifty yards away and convinced that we refer them to die down and the red flood warnings are starting to itself in Port Angeles. But since there is actively burning while they are actually murdered many had happened for. It more than a century. They and that's why there's so far from over. Sure terrifying for residents there Cain a thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.