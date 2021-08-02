Transcript for More than 7,000 vaccinated health care workers attend Super Bowl LV

And for more let's bring an infectious disease specialist and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Halloran doctor element. They don't first and we have to be a little bit but are maybe via del Debbie downer here depending on your perspective on this we know several of the fans. At the game last night at Pegasus having 500 were vaccinated health care workers but not everyone there was so. What did you think of this set up in the stadium last night could this speed away follower for live events or did it make you nervous. Good morning dance Cooper's lawyer to remember renewing my kid so I'll tell you get. Twelve upright you can take Tom Brady out of New England but you can't take New England part of Tom Brady so the win last night was sort of quasi when permits so so I think that aren't you obviously it didn't. Could to really decreased risk of transmission they. 13 of the key people could be helpful capacity Holland did 13 of the this stadium head. Your health care workers in their PTK and that 95 masks to everyone so it gives outdoors so I think that. There's a lot going for last night's event with deficit the even masking of course makes me very nervous about transmission. All right well let's cross our fingers for good news coming out of this and maybe this could. Open some doors for more live events going forward if all goes well. But sticking things going well the seven day average number of Kobe cases it's the lowest its been since November same for hospitalizations. On the other hand we heard there any of this piece the more contagious UK variant. Could be the main strain here by march so when you put us together what does it all mean how do we know when we've actually turned a corner. Albright and I think we definitely turned the corner we're seeing them through the numbers that this significant decrease in number of cases per day. Hospitalizations have gone down dramatically but there's still a lot of Covert obviously in the United States in our communities. So you know overall I think again and we have to hold for the best that this continues but prepare for the worst there are few more months of winter ahead of us and with these variants doubling as we're hearing. You don't there is concern that the next couple months we could see another surge but I do think. Think over the next you don't after the next few months after winter turns into spring I do think. Things are going to be very optimistic especially as more people are getting the accident remember. Each day there are now a one point three million people getting vaccinated can only you know hundred plus thousand people that confirmed cases that's good news. So they lower numbers that we're seeing now is this a vaccine now work or will be awhile before we see those impacts. Think it's a combination of things I already told where are our system we're seeing significantly less doubt get infected I just heard on a call when the academic centers to. Thirds less staph infected as the peak from just you don't a couple of months ago. So I think it's a combination but. This is the natural at inflow of these epidemic curbs part of it is our infection prevention measures and I think part of it is the vaccine. And some epidemiologist are warning that mutations in parts of the world that don't have vaccine access could shift this from a pandemic. To an endemic meaning the viruses around for years or decades what do you make about. Well first moved in with global travel as you know what happens in other parts of the world will affect us what happens in the United States will affect other parts of the world that's extremely important. I do think that. The concern about vaccine equity is so critical we have to get these vaccines culture to the developing parts of the world that's why vaccines like Johnson & Johnson that don't require high culture freezers types storage. Only Borough requires a single dose is so important to get around the world we have got to see everyone trusted feel protected. I practice I think he's. It's heart less thing. As far as herd immunity is concerned it as far as already she shouldn't do you know the fact. This is such a transmissible virus the fact. The you can be asymptomatic. It's still transmitted and the fact that there's also. Animal reservoirs. Meeks and that it is possible we won't ultimately be able to eradicate Coca and nineteen herd immunity is becoming a little more elusive but hopefully. It turns from something very severe into something more Meyer what we see with the flu we're calling colds with the prospect of free vaccines that certainly helped set actor Alan thank you.

