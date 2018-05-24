77-year-old school bus driver charged in deadly crash with a dump truck

More
A fifth-grader and teacher died in the New Jersey crash.
2:18 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 77-year-old school bus driver charged in deadly crash with a dump truck

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55419149,"title":"77-year-old school bus driver charged in deadly crash with a dump truck","duration":"2:18","description":"A fifth-grader and teacher died in the New Jersey crash.","url":"/US/video/77-year-school-bus-driver-charged-deadly-crash-55419149","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.