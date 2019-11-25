82-year-old body-building grandma fights off intruder

Willie Murphy says she can deadlift 225 pounds.
0:42 | 11/25/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 82-year-old body-building grandma fights off intruder
I pay a flat to grab other Western New York who is being praised for being a man. When he was down well there's good reason he was down and there was an intruder who broke into Willie Murphy's home but the 82 year old is a bodybuilder. And you put her muscles to good. Work. I'm alone. And almost. Like guess what tough. Anyway no what cat prints. He picked the wrong house to break into I took that table and out went though work and I hand and guess what. This can't go broke. And I had met our legs and I'm and Germany and German hadn't Jenin. And he's. You gotta hurry up miss Murphy readily condemn lift 220 by council I think he met his match.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

