Transcript for 9th child dies in New Jersey rehab facility at the center of viral outbreak

New information in an outbreak of a respiratory virus had a medical rehabilitation center in New Jersey. The state Health Department says a ninth child has dived from add no virus. Officials say that child described as medically Fran dial. Passed away last night that they want to accuse sitter for nursing and rehabilitation. The total number of cases now stands at 25. At a virus usually poses little risk for healthy people. The outbreak won't be declared over until the center goes for weeks without any new infections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.