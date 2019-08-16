Transcript for 9th NYPD police officer dies by suicide

Guys we moved to. A serious mental health crisis and they NYPD I'm a tough year two days ago an off duty veteran police officer. Died by suicide it's the ninth the suicide in the department this year in this debt. Came just one day after another off duty police officer shot himself at his home in Yonkers and the police chief spoke at a briefing yesterday about the pain so take a listen. It's been a tough here it's been a very tough here this is not unique. So law enforcement it for us we are hurting right now let's they're very tough here and you know the from the unions to the membership. To the executives in the police department. What we were all feeling it won't roll trying as best as we can to work to counter to come up with initiatives. To do war. To everyone wants the same thing here. Yep pretty hard breaking I'm joined by JW Cortez. You you probably know him from fox to show Gotham five seasons. But also a cop a marine combat veteran and a mental health advocate becomes so why is this cause so important to you. Well we're losing our heroes yes. And I don't believe that any one. Doesn't join the police department thinking that they would end their own lives. When you join the police department to see books so there's a serious. Epidemic I think that's that's kind of bursting at it seems. And it's affecting my coworkers and so it breaks my heart it affects not only the police department and its members but it affects our communities yet and I believe it sends a wrong message out there are two other police officers that. This is possibly an answer to some of her there will lose and is just isn't. And so if the are listening to my voice in there in that crisis mode and I hope that they'll they'll believe the words and I'm saying because I know what it's like I'm in the ranks with from I mean. A minute with them send their side by side and is just isn't the way out and we need to be more outspoken about that. Yet it's interesting because I saw that you re posted something where it was really talking about how difficult it is a to be a police officers are just going to share some of that. Basically just echoing the sentiments right of us in the ranks you know sometimes people see us from the outside we we we. We put out these images that were really strong you know un and broke in. Souls but in fact word just assumes you war we've we've made a vow to run into the danger. We don't know who scored for 9110 we don't really care we just wanna go. And we're willing to to a great extent to give our lives for complete strangers. So I think my post was just adding Italy years since that right Lenny you know the outside public the civilian populace. We're just like you we have many frustrations we have many wants we have many hopes many dreams. But life gets in the way and it does not. Us a clue us in includes a personal ways and so. If I give you are context perhaps who have canoe bit more human and mean being. You'll see that we're more like and we are different and that's what it was. And just really quickly do you know if the departments are working to tackle this issue and how. They are I know the commissioner spoke. I believe yesterday talking about that MIP issues are there members department cellphones. And there's a new outfit that they can actually access they can report what are their feeling. Anonymously. So there was in that stigma mammals comps you know fear which is. If I see something there and take away my weapon and to take don't think women weapon I kept working overtime to bring extra income she paid these bills and paying my mortgage and whatever had these so. That's a step in the right direction I think the other thing that we can do more of within the ranks not weaving on the deed department brass is to say hey. Let's look out for one another and just be more of that thing to to what we are for the public to sniff for ourselves. And I'm consider senior cop now cut sixteen years on the job. Maybe the are you guys would be more kinda speaks of meeting rather than someone hired away. Absolutely. So. You mentioned a resource is there and there's other resources like the national suicide hotline. Which the numbers showing right there it's 180273. 8255. JW court says thank you so much for coming by I was really appreciate your voice and using your platform for good thank you. Think yes.

