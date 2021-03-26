Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff

More
Aaron Appelhans, the first Black man to become sheriff in the state of Wyoming, discusses how his personal experiences shape him professionally.
5:04 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:04","description":"Aaron Appelhans, the first Black man to become sheriff in the state of Wyoming, discusses how his personal experiences shape him professionally.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76692799","title":"Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff ","url":"/US/video/aaron-appelhans-wyomings-1st-black-sheriff-76692799"}