Transcript for Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to California wildfire recovery efforts

As many of you know the California wildfires have devastated countless communities in northern California when I was born and raised the city of paradise burned to the ground. And many of the residents the got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the nor state. I Percy results of my friends and the mayor to go to find out how to be of most help. And raising money for both the media needs and a long term recovery is what's needed most right now. Is why I'm partnering with north valley community foundation and donated one million dollars to help with recovery and financial rebuild of these communities. On top of what I'm contributing my incredible longtime partner state farm for its state farm's neighborhood of good. We'll donate one dollar up to one million dollars for every reach we'd of this post until Sunday November 25 at midnight eastern using mass tag reach week for good. To find out more information about the relief and recovery efforts in northern California or donating yourself. You can visit www. NB CF got to work back slash Aaron Rodgers fund. Again union involved by simply reached in this post season ash tag reach week for good. And let's help these people be in the heel and rebuild. Thank you.

