Attorney now to an ABC news monthlong investigation into the US air Marshal service this is the program that was created eighteen years ago after the 9/11 attacks. To help keep all of our flights safer. The air Marshal service. Is a program in crisis according to our reporting team with a recent rash of suicides psychotic episodes a bomb plot in mental illness. Rampant there Chris Francis Connie I did the report this incredible reporting he joins me from New York broke the story also from Florida. How we're joined by sun yacht high tower she is with dear Marshall union the air Marshal. National council she's their president thank you both for joining Chris let me start would you. I give us a sense of the scope of your reporting and and what you found. Sure DeVon good afternoon. I first thing I just wanna say is that the air marshals. Or the air marshals were created after 9/11 they were radically and rapidly expanded after 9/11. From about several dozen to several thousand. Their job is to blend in with the with their traveling public. And scanned the stand airplane for threats what we've. Learn from our reporting is that there has been as he set a rash of suicides near source cites a bomb plot a murder suicide and pretty debilitating health problems. For the most part it boils down to a quarter to. Nearly two dozen air marshals are spoken to expose union representatives. Federal officials that senator. But a pretty much boils down to is the lack of a federally mandated. Work regulations that would both. Regulate the hours. In which the air marshals work as well as the time and they need to stay on the ground between flights. Receive tickets are pretty grueling. A lifestyle for air marshals someone that doesn't get a lot of attention because they work undercover Sonja want to bring you into the conversation. Because taken a step back here to give viewers a sense of what it's like to be in air Marshal what's a typical day. What do they do. Well Dennis Byrd they hear it ABC Chris for helping us expose what's going on behind the scenes for dedicated air marshals. They are very giddy Keating group and they keep number. To protect this country after nine elevenths. Their schedules are grueling. An average day for an air Marshal is you've or Europe or severe or very early. He's surveil the airport for any threats are potential threats you check in my regular passenger youth. Get on the airplane like a regular regular passenger. Eating your clients your land in another location you get out here playing. You turn around and come back on a different flights you go to a different air or PD 34 different airports in the day currency mom. We're getting there flights that means checking in and checking out like a regular passenger. You also means a lot international missions and at times air marshals can be working anywhere from eighteen to 24 hours straight. I'm not long ago we had admission. That was an international mission that they are sleeper 36 hours straight with no break. So this is a grueling schedule eighteen years later. And the Wear and tear is really showing on our dedicated professionals and we need change. I can answer imagine that is also. Chris reports in this story that there's this sense of despair among many air marshals 'cause. The successes that they achieve it during the course of these missions. Doesn't often reach the public eye and help give us a sense of what they've been able to accomplish besides dean sort of standing watch. Over all of us as we fly Durbin plots for old on their behalf so much of this work is classified right. Absolutely is classified and they've done some wonderful things in 2008 just here in Orlando. They were able to us is that they potential bomb suspect that interfere Fortier went to the American Airlines counter. As C uses individual inner ear what he was picked up fire marshal's it peaked at its. Since that he was going to do something he was just cannot opt and his behavior was very erratic. Baseball can do beer or located called Orlando police department. And that individual was arrested. Or had a bomb making materials in his jacket and a new C case just recently answer today it was a report that broke. Down in Miami where it be joint terrorism task force which. Air marshals signs do it. They were able to foil a plot where a airlines American Airlines mechanic. And satire piece of equipment on an aircraft. So your marshals are buried. Odds skilled in their jobs when they cheated it's just unfortunate that TSA and the agency. Which rounds. On air marshals seeking action in the east the situations. The first thing I thought of that today when I heard a report that the air marshals were involved in Miami at American Airlines. When the mechanic the first thing out let's avoid the agencies are gonna suspend them are trying to terminate them because they. They did something that the agency to not want him to do and that his law enforcement duties. It's incredible nets that story very relevant to a lot of flyers. Very dangerous situation down there in Miami its own right Chris. What's been the response to this reporting did you broke yesterday and it give a sense of what congress might be considering to remedy some of these problems. Well congress has taken a look at this problem at at these these problems these allegations of whistle blowing. Retaliation and punishing people with. With sort of typical schedules they've been looking at these problems and filing reports for many years. This has been well documented and government reports gone back at least ten years. They characterize. Pretty acute tension between the air marshals and their supervisors of the air marshals feel. Feel that there their physical health is not in not being taken into consideration. In their schedule and and after years on the job. A lot of them have reached the point where. They're just terribly burnt out and as one sent to me trying to get to retirement and one piece. And Sonja finally you know it is you on behalf of the union are hard in negotiations with leadership of of the service. And our national so talking to members of congress to get the sense that there is any receptive this to some of the changes you want to see both of scheduling staffing resources in the like what we're coming expect in the coming weeks. Well we have we have been were really close the congress homeland security and governmental affairs. Oddly oversight committee they have been very receptive I know that they can't. Actually investigate TSA for many years now they Texans skating reports about the misconduct. From senior executive services and TSA. And one thing that is very we're very upset at the union. Is the director Peter Marshal service David Cole we have requested to have been meeting with him in march of this year prior to the most recent suicide. And he declined our invitation. To come it is opposite need about the problems and now we have the problems that we have solutions. For the agency if we just get someone in the agency. His stock in take a look and quit trying to make metrics. Into law enforcement which does not work you cannot. Just put people off lights and expect him to fly. When no intelligence to air marshals have no access. To be. Flight itinerary they had no idea he's on the plane went down. They're flying these nations but cut the agency wants to pump up numbers for congress in order to keep their budget and plated. Well we certainly salute the work that you do Sonja and all the marshals do here at ABC news and we hope that your concerns are herder thinks you. Chris Francis Scotty for this terrific reporting much more from Chris and abcnews.com we thank you both today for commanding machines Lott thank you Deborah.

