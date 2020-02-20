ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020

More
Democratic debate preview, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks out on “The View” and climate change effects on Victoria falls.
25:37 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"25:37","description":"Democratic debate preview, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks out on “The View” and climate change effects on Victoria falls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69082173","title":"ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-access-feb-19-2020-69082173"}