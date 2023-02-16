ABC News Live: 1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at mall in El Paso, Texas

Plus, two Tennessee National guardsmen are dead after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Alabama, and new interrogation video has been released in the Alex Murdaugh trial.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live