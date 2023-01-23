ABC News Live: At least 10 dead after California mass shooting

Plus, more classified documents are found in President Joe Biden's Delaware home, and jury selection begins in the trial of attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son.

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live