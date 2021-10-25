ABC NEWS LIVE: 100 million US workers required to get COVID vaccine by Jan. 4

Plus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wins reelection and a juror is dismissed in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after making a joke to a deputy.

