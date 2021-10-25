ABC NEWS LIVE: All 12 remaining hostages in Haiti have been released

Plus, at least 21 tornadoes were reported across the U.S. heartland overnight with Minnesota having its first December tornado ever, and influential scholar and poet Bell Hooks dies at 69 years old.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live