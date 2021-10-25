ABC NEWS LIVE: At least 18 countries report cases of new COVID omicron variant

Plus, Tiger Woods says his days as a full-time pro golfer are over since his car crash, and jury selection begins in case of former police officer Kim Potter who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

