ABC News Live: Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in prisoner swap

Plus, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, and Congress passes the Respect for Marriage Act in a rare moment of bipartisanship.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live