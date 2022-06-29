ABC News Live: Brittney Griner returns home after prisoner swap with Russia

Plus, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party and declared herself as an Independent, and the rise in COVID, flu and RSV cases has led to a drug shortage.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live