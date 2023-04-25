ABC News Live: Civil rights activist and music icon Harry Belafonte dies at 96

Plus, President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for reelection, and jury selection begins in the sexual assault civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live