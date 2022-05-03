ABC News Live: Consumer Price Index declines slightly to 8.3%

Plus, the Senate prepares to vote on legislation to protect abortion access, and 911 audio captures the final moments of the manhunt for an escaped inmate and corrections officer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live